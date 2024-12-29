Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / May boost 4G, 5G investment: VIL calls DoT's bank guarantee waiver 'relief'

May boost 4G, 5G investment: VIL calls DoT's bank guarantee waiver 'relief'

Prior to this reform, bank guarantees aggregating to about Rs 24,800 crore were required to be provided by VIL against each spectrum instalment, 13 months prior to the installment falling

Vodafone
As per the telecom reform package of 2021, no bank guarantee was required to be provided for the spectrum auction held post reform package | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 6:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The telecom department has waived the requirement of bank guarantee to be submitted for spectrum auctions held prior to the reform package, telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Saturday, adding that the latest "relief" will boost 4G and 5G investments in India.

Prior to this reform, bank guarantees aggregating to about Rs 24,800 crore were required to be provided by VIL against each spectrum instalment, 13 months prior to the instalment falling due for the above auctions, the company said in a BSE filing.

"As per our understanding of the terms and conditions, out of all the 5 auctions mentioned above, no BGs (bank guarantee) will be required to be provided by VIL for the 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021 auctions," the telco said.

There would, however, be a one-time partial shortfall, only for the 2015 auction, where the net present value or NPV of all payments made would be less than the pro-rated value of spectrum used, VIL said and informed that it is "in discussion with the DoT to determine the final amount of this partial shortfall for the 2015 auction".

"This step of BG waiver is a clear indication of the government's continued support to the telecom industry. It will ensure that the exposure of the banking system is utilised by telecom operators towards further proliferation of 4G and 5G networks in India," the VIL filing said.

As per the telecom reform package of 2021, no bank guarantee was required to be provided for the spectrum auction held post reform package.

Also Read

Vodafone Group clears about Rs 11,650 cr dues raised against VIL shares

Up 30% from lows; is Vodafone Idea share price headed towards Rs 10-mark?

Premium

Bankers put cash-strapped Vodafone Idea's call for Rs 35K cr loan on hold

VIL's capital-raise unlikely to plug market share erosion: Goldman Sachs

Vodafone Idea plans to clear Rs 1,500 cr debt to Nokia by December 2025

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in a communication dated December 27, 2024, has dispensed with the requirement of submission of Financial Bank Guarantees for the spectrum acquired in auction held in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021, subject to certain terms and conditions.

"Recently, the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India further extended its support to the telecom industry by dispensing with the requirement of Bank Guarantee to be submitted for spectrum auctions held prior to reform package that is for spectrum auctions of 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021, provided the pro-rated value of spectrum used from the date of allocation till the end of three (3) months after the due date of payment of next instalment is less than the value of payment made by the telecom operator on an NPV basis," VIL said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIL acquires healthcare startup Karkinos for Rs 375 cr in all-cash deal

Zydus Wellness arm gets Rs 56.33 cr GST demand over Heinz IP rights deal

Barclays fires 15 bankers, denies bonuses ahead of holidays; faces flak

UltraTech to buy 8.69% stake in Meghalaya-based Star Cement for Rs 851 cr

Air India to strengthen practices in 2025, become profitable: CEO

Topics :Vodafone IndiaTelecom departmenttelecom servicesDoT

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story