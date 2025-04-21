Home / Companies / News / Govt to take necessary action in Gensol case after examining Sebi's order

Govt to take necessary action in Gensol case after examining Sebi's order

Last week, Sebi barred the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations

Gensol Engineering
"Necessary action would be taken accordingly," the ministry said. Image: X@GensolGroup
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
The corporate affairs ministry on Monday said it will take necessary action in the Gensol Engineering matter after examining market regulator Sebi's order against the company.

Last week, Sebi barred the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from the securities market for various violations. 

The order came amid accusations of siphoning off loan funds from their publicly listed company Gensol Engineering for personal use, raising concerns over corporate governance and financial misconduct.

When contacted, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told PTI that it is examining the Sebi order in light of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

"Necessary action would be taken accordingly," the ministry said. 

Topics :SEBIMCAGensol group

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

