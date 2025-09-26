Home / Companies / News / Welspun Corp bags new order worth ₹1,600 cr; order book swells to ₹18K cr

Welspun Corp bags new order worth ₹1,600 cr; order book swells to ₹18K cr

Since its last announcement on June 4, the company has received additional orders valued at around ₹1,600 crore for its India line pipe facility

Welspun Group
The order book is expected to be executed during FY26 and FY27, the firm added.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) on Friday announced that it has secured a fresh export order for the supply of large-diameter line pipes for oil and gas applications from one of its key clients in the Middle East. The order will be executed from the company’s Indian facility, the company said in a filing.
 
Since its last announcement on June 4, the company has received additional orders valued at around ₹1,600 crore for its India line pipe facility. With these fresh contracts, WCL’s consolidated global order book has expanded to around ₹18,000 crore. This will ensure business continuity and visibility across its operations in both India and the US, the company said. 
 
The order book is expected to be executed during FY26 and FY27, the firm added.

Stock performance

Despite the steady inflow of new orders, shares of Welspun Corp continued their downtrend on Friday. At 1:20 pm, the stock was quoting at ₹867.65 on the NSE, down 0.61 per cent intraday. This marked the fifth straight session of losses. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 11.88 per cent.

Welspun Corp reported strong earnings

During the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), Welspun Corp reported strong earnings. The company posted a 41.2 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹350 crore, against ₹248 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Revenue from operations also increased 13.2 per cent to ₹3,551.5 crore compared with ₹3,137.2 crore in the year-ago period. At the operating level, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 40.4 per cent to ₹526 crore from ₹374.4 crore, with margins improving to 15 per cent from 12 per cent in the previous financial year.
ALSO READ: Welspun Corporation up 6%, hits record high on repeat export order; details

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Supreme Court defers Vodafone Idea plea on AGR hearing to October 6

Brightcom partners with US firm CQT to co-develop AI defence tech

SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 cr resolution plan for BPSL

TPREL, Bank of Baroda partner to provide solar financing for MSMEs

Topics :Welspun CorpWelspunWelspun Indiaplacing ordersBS Web ReportsQ1 results

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story