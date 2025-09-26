Welspun Corp bags new order worth ₹1,600 cr; order book swells to ₹18K cr

Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) on Friday announced that it has secured a fresh export order for the supply of large-diameter line pipes for oil and gas applications from one of its key clients in the Middle East. The order will be executed from the company’s Indian facility, the company said in a filing.

Since its last announcement on June 4, the company has received additional orders valued at around ₹1,600 crore for its India line pipe facility. With these fresh contracts, WCL’s consolidated global order book has expanded to around ₹18,000 crore. This will ensure business continuity and visibility across its operations in both India and the US, the company said.

ALSO READ: Welspun Corporation up 6%, hits record high on repeat export order; details The order book is expected to be executed during FY26 and FY27, the firm added. Stock performance Despite the steady inflow of new orders, shares of Welspun Corp continued their downtrend on Friday. At 1:20 pm, the stock was quoting at ₹867.65 on the NSE, down 0.61 per cent intraday. This marked the fifth straight session of losses. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 11.88 per cent. Welspun Corp reported strong earnings During the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26), Welspun Corp reported strong earnings. The company posted a 41.2 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹350 crore, against ₹248 crore in the same quarter last year.