MDH says its products are 100% safe; rejects pesticide allegation

In reference to the alleged presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of its products, MDH said that 'these claims are untrue and lack any substantiating evidence'

Representative Photo (Source/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
MDH, a leading spice brand, on Saturday assured consumers that its products are 100 per cent safe and rejected the allegations of the presence of certain pesticides in some products by Hong Kong and Singapore food regulators.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety (CFS) said that samples of several kinds of pre-packaged spice-mix products of two Indian brands MDH and Everest were found to contain a pesticide ethylene oxide.

The CFS asked consumers not to buy and traders not to sell MDH's Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras curry), Everest Fish Curry Masala, MDH Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and MDH Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder.

In a statement, MDH said it has not received any communications from Hong Kong and Singapore food safety regulators.

In reference to the alleged presence of ETO (ethylene oxide) in some of its products, MDH said that "these claims are untrue and lack any substantiating evidence".

"Additionally, we would like to assert that MDH has not received any communication from regulatory authorities of Singapore or Hong Kong."

MDH stated that the Spice Board of India and food regulator FSSAI have not received any communication or test reports from Hong Kong or Singapore authorities regarding this matter.

"This reinforces the fact that the allegations against MDH are baseless, unsubstantiated, and not backed by any concrete evidence," the statement said.

"MDH reassures its buyers and customers about the safety and quality of all its products.

"We reassure our buyers and consumers that we do not use Ethylene Oxide (ETO) at any stage of storing, processing, or packing our spices," the statement said.

The company also said it abides by health and safety standards, both domestically and internationally.

"MDH tagline, 'Asli Masale Sach Sach, MDH MDH' and 'Real Spices of India' reflect our genuine commitment to providing authentic, high-quality spices to customers," the company said.

After Hong Kong's directive, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also ordered a recall of imported 'Everest Fish Curry Masala'.

India is the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices.

In 2022-23, the country exported spices worth nearly Rs 32,000 crore. Chilli, cumin, spice oil and oleoresins, turmeric, curry powder and cardamom are major spices exported.

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

