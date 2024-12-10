Medusa partners with Warner Bros for 'House of the Dragon' beer launch

Delhi-based beer brand Medusa Beverages has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch its exclusive "House of Dragons" beer, a new addition to its portfolio. Medusa is also aiming to double its production capacity from 2 lakh hectolitres in the coming year, as per the information shared by the company.

This limited-edition brew features a smoky, fiery flavour profile that reflects the spirit of the HBO original drama. Currently, the "House of Dragons" beer is available in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Haryana is set to join the lineup early next year.

The beer highlights smoky, burnt notes, mirroring the fiery essence of roasted malts.

Avneet Singh, founder and CEO, Medusa Beverages, said, "Our collaboration with Warner Bros. for the ‘House of Dragons’ beer celebrates boldness and creativity. The smoky, fiery essence is our way of paying homage to the mystical dragons that inspire strength and awe in all of us. We’re thrilled to invite beer lovers to be a part of this journey, experiencing a brew that is truly larger than life."

Medusa emphasised that unlike the polarising light or very strong beers currently dominating the market, the "House of Dragons" beer introduces a mid-segment offering with 5.5 per cent alcohol concentration.

Medusa has been redefining the beer landscape since 2018. Rooted in India, the brand uses premium hops imported from Germany to enhance its barley malt brews.

Additionally, as per recent reports, the beer brand is set for capacity expansion in Punjab in the next financial year. The company is also looking to raise Rs 120 crore in FY26 through a combination of debt and equity issues.

Furthermore, the brand plans to expand into Assam and Andhra Pradesh over the next year, aiming to capture market share in the North East and South regions, while reinforcing its leadership in the North and strengthening its overall presence in India.