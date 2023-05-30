Mensa Brands lays off 30 from recently-bought India Lifestyle Network

A Mensa Brands spokesperson told Business Standard in a statement, “ILN is committed to providing the best content to its consumers and industry-leading services to its client partners. To enhance efficiency post-integration, we restructured some teams that impacted a few positions. This activity affected less than 30 team members in ILN and there have been no layoffs in other parts of Mensa.

House of brands unicorn Mensa Brands has laid off around 30 employees from India Lifestyle Network (ILN), which it acquired in December last year.