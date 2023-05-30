Home / Companies / News / Mensa Brands lays off 30 from recently-bought India Lifestyle Network

Mensa Brands lays off 30 from recently-bought India Lifestyle Network

In November 2021, Mensa Brands raised $135 million at a valuation of nearly $1.2 billion, making it the fastest Indian start-up to reach unicorn status

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Mensa Brands lays off 30 from recently-bought India Lifestyle Network

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

House of brands unicorn Mensa Brands has laid off around 30 employees from India Lifestyle Network (ILN), which it acquired in December last year.
A Mensa Brands spokesperson told Business Standard in a statement, “ILN is committed to providing the best content to its consumers and industry-leading services to its client partners. To enhance efficiency post-integration, we restructured some teams that impacted a few positions. This activity affected less than 30 team members in ILN and there have been no layoffs in other parts of Mensa.

We are fully dedicated to supporting those affected by providing each of them up to three months’ salary, extended health insurance and support in finding new roles.”
ILN was part of Times Internet.

According to a Moneycontrol report, Mensa Brands has fired at least 200 employees across divisions, as business shows signs of slowdown. However, Mensa Brands denied any such layoffs.
In November 2021, Mensa Brands raised $135 million at a valuation of nearly $1.2 billion, making it the fastest Indian start-up to reach unicorn status.

Also Read

Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees in 3rd round of layoffs this year

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Spotify to start handing over pink slips as soon as this week: Report

Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people

2,500 IT freshers to be given pink slips for failing screening test: Report

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

CIL hikes non-coking coal prices by 8%; expects Rs 2,703 crore revenue

Noida-based IKIO Lighting's IPO to kick off on June 6; check details here

Battery startup Log9 Materials signs MoU with EV maker Quantum Energy

Sun Pharma receives China NMPA's nod for treatment of plaque psoriasis

Topics :Pink slipsemployees

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story