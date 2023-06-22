Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz accelerating drive to bring top-end vehicles to India

Mercedes-Benz accelerating drive to bring top-end vehicles to India

The Mercedes-Benz SL55 4MATIC+ features a petrol V8 engine with twin turbo charge and offers a top speed of 295 km/hour, the company said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mercedes-Benz accelerating drive to bring top-end vehicles to India

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz is accelerating its drive to bring top-end vehicles priced above Rs 1 crore to India, with demand even from non-metros growing at an accelerated pace, according to a senior company official.

The company, which on Thursday launched the premium new AMG SL55 MATIC+ roadster model with prices starting at Rs 2.35 crore ( all India ex-showroom) -- its fifth launch of the year -- will bring another model in the top-end vehicles (TEVs) segment, which account for 25 per cent of its total sales in India.

The Mercedes-Benz SL55 4MATIC+ features a petrol V8 engine with twin turbo charge and offers a top speed of 295 km/hour, the company said.

"The non-metros, from a percentile basis are even bigger than metros but their base is small...Metros still contribute close to 70 per cent (of TEV sales) and the balance 30 per cent comes from non-metros...," Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer told PTI here in an interview.

Still, he said the contribution of non-metros in TEV sales in the company's total sales is quite significant.

In the first quarter of 2023, Mercedes-Benz India had posted sales of 4,697 units, a 17 per cent growth over the year-ago period. The company, which posted record total sales of 15,822 units in 2022, had sold over 3,500 units of TEVs, growing at 69 per cent.

Overall, Iyer said TEV segment has witnessed robust growth. "In January to May, we did close to 1,700 plus units of TEVs, which is valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore. If you look at the turnover of the TEVs only it is huge when it comes to us," he said, adding the waiting period for TEVs range from 6 to 24 months.

On how the company is strengthening the TEV portfolio, he said,"We committed 10 launches at the start of the year, of which more than 50 per cent would be TEVs. This (AMG SL55) is the fifth TEV that we're launching...There will be another TEV coming in the later part of the year."

Asked about traction of the company's electric vehicles, Iyer said as part of its overall strategy of focussing on TEV, even in the electric segment the company is taking a top down approach led by the EQS model.

"We are fully committed that in the next three years time we will see 25 per cent of our sales coming from EVs. We will do the transition with the right products at the right point of time," he added.

On future EV launches, Iyer said,"As we said, in the next 12 to 18 months we will introduce at least three to four more EVs."

The SL 55 is available with a drive system acting on all four wheels and comes equipped with AMG performance 4MATIC+ all-wheels drive technology as standard, the company said.

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz India posts record sales at 4,697 units in March quarter

Mercedes-Benz to increase prices by Rs 2-12 lakh across models from Apr 1

Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: Santosh Iyer

Mercedes-Benz expects India to be its fastest growing market this year too

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 electric vehicles in India in 8-12 months

IFFCO, Kapoor Enterprises ink pact for export of nano liquid urea to US

Cyient DLM IPO to open on Jun 27, sets price band at Rs 250-265 per share

VSK Energy backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

Manipal Technologies partners with Indian Bank to offer banking products

Ashrai Infra to invest Rs 1,284 cr to develop project in Greater Noida

Topics :mercedez benzMercedes IndiavehiclesIndia

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story