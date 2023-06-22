Home / Companies / News / VSK Energy backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

VSK Energy backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

The newly formed company, VSK Energy LLC, aims to leverage India's extensive solar manufacturing know-how in the U.S. push to build a clean energy manufacturing sector to compete with China

Reuters
VSK Energy backed by Vikram Solar to invest $1.5 bn in new US factories

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A new venture backed by Indian solar panel maker Vikram Solar Ltd said on Thursday it will invest up to $1.5 billion in the U.S. solar energy supply chain, beginning with a factory in Colorado next year.

The newly formed company, VSK Energy LLC, aims to leverage India's extensive solar manufacturing know-how in the U.S. push to build a clean energy manufacturing sector to compete with China.

The announcement is the latest by an overseas manufacturer seeking to capitalize on incentives in President Joe Biden's landmark climate change law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), to boost renewable energy production.

VSK is a joint venture between Kolkata-based Vikram and two New York-based partners - sustainability-focused private equity firm Phalanx Impact Partners and Das & Co, an investment and development company with solar holdings in both the United States and India.

"It's a great thing for us to be bringing an Indian company to the table here," said Sriram Das, a managing director at Das & Co and chairman of the joint venture. "You've seen a number of Indian companies get into the manufacturing space and do quite well, and Vikram is the best of them."

The company will begin producing modules in Brighton, Colorado, next year and plans to open a second facility in an undisclosed southern state in 2025 that will produce cells, wafers and ingots, the building blocks for solar panels.

The $250 million Colorado facility will create more than 900 jobs and be capable of producing 2 gigawatts (GW) of modules a year initially, with plans to double that amount.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis called the announcement "a big deal" for his state, which was able to attract the facility with its educated workforce and central location near large U.S. solar markets. The state is also offering VSK up to $9.1 million in tax credits tied to job creation.

"We're excited as a state to be able to be a major manufacturing center for the renewable energy economy," Polis said in an interview.

VSK will invest up to $1.25 billion in its second factory, which is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman of Vikram Solar, said the investment decision was based largely on U.S. policies encouraging clean energy manufacturing.

"For us to take this step forward is because of all of the positive policy initiatives by the government and the Biden administration to promote renewable energy," he said in an interview.

Under the IRA, solar projects built with panels containing domestically made cells may receive a lucrative bonus tax credit worth 10% of a project's cost. Most solar components in U.S. projects today are imported from Asia.

Biden wants to decarbonize the U.S. power grid by 2035, an ambitious goal aimed at both fighting climate change and creating jobs.

Like the United States, India has subsidized domestic solar production and taxed imports to reduce its reliance on Chinese imports and is on track to be self-sufficient by 2026, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Also Read

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

Solar eclipse on April 20 will bring darkness, 'ring of fire' effect

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

Hybrid solar eclipse 2023: When, where and how to see rare celestial event

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

Manipal Technologies partners with Indian Bank to offer banking products

Ashrai Infra to invest Rs 1,284 cr to develop project in Greater Noida

Applied Materials to invest $400 mn in India for new engineering center

Troubles mount for Byju's as auditor Deloitte and 3 board members quit firm

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test plant in Gujarat

Topics :ChinasolarInvestment

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story