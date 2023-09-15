Mercedes Benz India to bring 3-4 electric vehicles in next 12-18 months

Amidst the buzz around automotive companies being encouraged to move away from diesel powertrains, luxury vehicle maker Mercedes Benz India said that if they see consumer demand, they can realign their portfolio in six to twelve months towards petrol powertrains. The company, which launched a Rs 1.39 crore electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) EQE 500 on Friday, is also planning to introduce three to four more electric car lines to India in the next 12-18 months.

Speaking to Business Standard, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, said, "We will change the mix if the customer wants – today we see very high demand for diesel in our SUV portfolio and for petrol in our sedan portfolio. We will need six to twelve months to realign our portfolio if the customer wants to shift from diesel to petrol. We have adjustable powertrains and production capability, and we have all the powertrains."

Iyer continued, "We have ethanol-friendly petrol engines, which are E-20 compliant; we have state-of-the-art diesel engines that are clean, and we have electric."

He added that they plan to bring in three to four car lines to India in the next 12-18 months. "We are trying to build the ecosystem here," Iyer said. As such, Mercedes is eyeing 25 per cent of its sales in India to come from electric vehicles in the next four years as a mid-term target.

Iyer mentioned that India follows global trends. The availability of cars and options will drive market demand. Mass-market players who have an electric portfolio are able to sell substantial numbers, he said, adding that they also see demand for electric cars going up as their portfolio for electric cars grows.

The EQE will attract a 100 per cent import duty, as it will be imported as a completely built unit from its parent company's plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The EQE is now the third electric vehicle (EV) in the German luxury carmaker's portfolio in India, following the EQS and EQB sedans. It has a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Benz India is opening up its charging network for other brands in order to boost the adoption of electric cars in general.

Iyer informed that they have 36 supercharging points (fast charging) in India out of a total of 140 charging points.