Metropolis Healthcare acquires 100% stake in Core Diagnostics for Rs 246 cr

India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain, Mumbai-headquartered Metropolis Healthcare, announced on Monday that its board had approved the acquisition of Delhi NCR-based specialised cancer diagnostics player Core Diagnostics, valuing the company at Rs 246.8 crore.

Metropolis will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Core Diagnostics through a combination of cash and stock, financing 55 per cent of the transaction in cash and 45 per cent through an equity swap, totalling Rs 246.8 crore. Core Diagnostics registered revenue of Rs 110 crore in FY23-24. Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson of Metropolis Healthcare, said the deal values Core at around 1.6 times its estimated revenue for 2024-25. “In H1FY25, Core Diagnostics posted revenue of Rs 59 crore, and they are projected to end the fiscal with Rs 120-122 crore,” she told Business Standard.

“The equity issuance is subject to shareholder approval, and the acquisition is expected to be completed within 60 days,” Metropolis said. Metropolis stock was up 2.4 percent on BSE on Monday Super specialty tests now constitute 37 percent Metropolis’ revenue, and with Core’s acquisition, this would go up to 41 percent. Oncology tests now account for 4 percent of Metropolis revenue, which will go upto 10 percent. Metropolis posted a revenue of Rs 1207 crore in FY24 and Rs 663 crore in H1FY25.

Shah added that Core, backed by private equity firms like Artiman Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures, is “marginally profitable,” with a single-digit Ebitda margin in FY25. Core has achieved a 22 per cent revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years.

Shah explained that lab chains focusing on super-specialised tests are sometimes sub-scale. “Once under our umbrella, we will find both revenue and cost synergies, and we can grow the Ebitda. In 2025-26, the first full year after the acquisition, we aim to grow the Ebitda by 13–14 times,” Shah said.

More From This Section

She added that for the first year, both companies will operate under their own brands, and in the second year, Core will become Metropolis’ brand for oncology testing.

Founded in 2012, Core Diagnostics operates in 200 cities in India, with eight laboratories, touchpoints in 200 locations, and connections with 1,200 hospitals and mid-sized labs. Metropolis plans to cross-sell its tests within Core’s network.

Shah said that Core has connections with 1,600–1,700 oncologists, which is a very deep coverage. Metropolis will gain access to these specialist doctors, which would otherwise have taken 4–5 years. “We could have also developed specialised cancer tests in-house, but that would have taken a couple of years. Additionally, we gain market share in North and East India, where Core is strong,” Shah explained.

Core Diagnostics offers over 1,300 high-end tests, with a primary focus on cancer, serving more than 6,000 speciality prescribers, including 1,600 top cancer specialists. It has over 350–400 specialised cancer tests and around 150 super-speciality cancer tests. Metropolis has over 250 cancer tests in its 4,000-odd test menu.

With approximately 1.4 million new cancer cases and nearly a million deaths annually in India, there is a critical need for advanced cancer testing. Shah said the demand for cancer testing is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.5 per cent from 2023 to 2028.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO of Metropolis, said: “With the majority of Core’s revenue coming from Northern and Eastern India, this acquisition provides an opportunity to connect with leading hospitals in these regions. It enables us to cross-sell Metropolis’ comprehensive range of tests and services while offering Core’s advanced cancer testing to our existing customers.”

Core’s team of 500 employees will join Metropolis, including its CEO, Dinesh Chauhan, who will continue to head Core under the Metropolis umbrella.

Chauhan said this “new chapter” with Metropolis is “exciting” and “deeply meaningful.”

“Core Diagnostics began in 2012 as Zoya Brar’s visionary dream. As a team, we’ve built a foundation of hope in advanced cancer testing. With Metropolis’ reach and expertise, we are ready to take a bigger leap, touching more lives and making a lasting difference in healthcare,” Chauhan said.