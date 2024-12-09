Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore

The company's board has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Core Diagnostics from its existing shareholder Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd

Metropolis
Metropolis Healthcare shares on Monday ended 2.39 per cent up at Rs 2,187 apiece on BSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare on Monday said it will acquire Core Diagnostics for Rs 247 crore.

The company's board has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Core Diagnostics from its existing shareholder Core Diagnostics (Mauritius) Pvt Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to the completion of acquisition, Core Diagnostics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, it added.

"This strategic acquisition will enhance Metropolis Healthcare's advanced cancer testing capabilities and strengthen its footprint in northern and eastern India," the diagnostic chain said.

By leveraging Core Diagnostics' strong relationships with leading cancer specialists and hospitals in these regions, Metropolis aims to expand its market reach and specialised testing offerings, it added.

"With approximately 1.4 million new cancer cases and nearly a million deaths annually in India, there is a critical need for advanced cancer testing nationwide. By integrating Core's expertise and infrastructure with Metropolis' established strengths, we aim to reinforce our leadership in advanced cancer testing," Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and Executive Chairperson Ameera Shah said.

More From This Section

Blackstone plans to invest up to $5 bn of third Asia-focused fund in India

YesMadam fires employees after stress survey, HR's email sparks outrage

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 1,980 crore through share issue

China's BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda

Tata Group-owned Air India places an order with Airbus for 100 planes

Founded in 2012, Core Diagnostics operates in 200 cities in India.

"With Metropolis' reach and expertise, we are ready to take a bigger leap, touching more lives and making a lasting difference in healthcare," Core Diagnostics CEO Dinesh Chauhan said.

Metropolis Healthcare shares on Monday ended 2.39 per cent up at Rs 2,187 apiece on BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Metropolis Healthcare plans to expand reach to 1,000 towns in 18 months

Indian population saw 30% increase in ANAs post Covid-19, says study

Premium

Not looking to bring any strategic investor on board now: Ameera Shah

Patient influx, test volumes raise Metropolis Healthcare's profit by 31%

Rajnath Singh attends commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil in Russia

Topics :Metropolis HealthcareMetropolisPharma sector

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story