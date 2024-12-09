Blackstone aims to raise $10 billion through third Asia focused fund

Blackstone Inc, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, is aiming to raise $10 billion with its third Asia focused private equity fund, with a major portion allocated to India in 2025.

“We are in the process of raising a third Asia-focused fund, with the first close expected in January. We do have some dry powder (unallocated capital) left in the second Asia fund, which will allow us to deploy capital in the first half of 2025. The third Asia fund will start investing by the third quarter of 2025,” said Prateek Roongta, managing director of Blackstone Advisors India, in an exclusive interview.

“While we’re aiming for a fund size of over $10 billion, we don’t have a precise figure yet. In terms of geographic allocation, the second Asia fund had a 75 per cent focus on India and Japan, with the remaining 25 per cent spread across other Asian markets. For the third Asia fund, we expect a similar profile, with 50–60 per cent of the capital allocated to India, 15–20 per cent to Japan, and the remaining to other parts of Asia,” Roongta said on the eve of the launch of the 10th initial public offering (IPO) from Blackstone’s portfolio companies in India. Blackstone is the largest PE investor in India, with a cumulative investment of $50 billion in the country, including in real estate.

Blackstone-owned International Gemmological Institute India will raise up to Rs 4,225 crore via an IPO, which will open on December 13. With the IPO, Blackstone plans to dilute its stake by 24 per cent to 76 per cent from 100 per cent.

Roongta said over the past 15 years Blackstone was focused on just five sectors: industrial, consumer, fintech, technology, and healthcare. "It has been a strong year for us. We've had successful exits, including the Aadhar IPO and several private sales in other portfolio companies. For instance, we made partial exits in ASK Investment and VFS and executed a recap in PGP Glass. This is a positive outcome as two of our Asia funds, Asia 1 and Asia 2, are nearing the end of their cycles, necessitating some distribution of profits. As a result, 2024 has been a year focused on profit distribution," he added.

Roongta said that over the past 15 years, Blackstone has focused on just five sectors: industrial, consumer, fintech, technology, and healthcare. “We will continue to concentrate on these sectors in 2025 and won’t expand into areas we don’t understand. Although consumer sentiment is softening, our investments are largely in indirect consumer sectors like PGP, EPL (formerly Essel Propack), and IGI India, which are poised for growth. Healthcare is a key focus for us as well, and with the Aster-Quality Care merger, we are now India’s third-largest hospital chain, which provides an exciting platform for expansion,” Roongta said.

“In fintech, we currently have four investments and are optimistic about continued growth in these areas,” he said.

Regarding India’s economic performance, Roongta said the recent slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the September quarter isn’t a major concern. “We believe it’s a temporary dip, as authorities are balancing growth and inflation. While we may not see 8 per cent growth in FY25, a 7 per cent growth rate is still healthy, and the government is working to stimulate economic activity, with the second half of the year expected to see improvement,” he said.

“For our portfolio companies, the fourth quarter of the calendar year will be particularly strong due to the holiday season. Diwali and the festivities in the US, such as Christmas and Thanksgiving, are key drivers for jewellery sales, particularly in our certified jewellery business, which deals with both diamonds and gold,” he added.

Interestingly, Blackstone PE investments are separate from Blackstone real estate sector investments by separate funds, which have been focusing on areas such as data centres and warehousing platforms. While there have been some exits in private equity, real estate investments are still active, especially in India, which continues to be a significant recipient of capital from global funds.