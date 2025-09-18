GAIL to supply natural gas to Tata Steel's Combi-Mill plant in Jamshedpur

GAIL (India) Ltd has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel for supply of natural gas to the steel major's Combi-Mill plant in Jamshedpur, a statement said.

As per the agreement, GAIL will supply 31,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of natural gas until March 2026, with volumes scaling up to 43,000 SCMD thereafter, it said.

Supply to Tata Steel's Combi-Mill plant under the City Gas Distribution project being implemented in East Singhbhum, will commence by the end of this September.

This agreement represents the largest industrial customer onboarding since the inception of GAIL's City Gas Distribution GAs located in Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Cuttack and Kordha, the company said.