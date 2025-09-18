Home / Companies / News / GAIL to supply natural gas to Tata Steel's Combi-Mill plant in Jamshedpur

GAIL to supply natural gas to Tata Steel's Combi-Mill plant in Jamshedpur

As per the agreement, GAIL will supply 31,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of natural gas until March 2026, with volumes scaling up to 43,000 SCMD thereafter, it said

Gail India
This agreement represents the largest industrial customer onboarding since the inception of GAIL's City Gas Distribution GAs located in Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Cuttack and Kordha, the company said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GAIL (India) Ltd has entered into an agreement with Tata Steel for supply of natural gas to the steel major's Combi-Mill plant in Jamshedpur, a statement said.

As per the agreement, GAIL will supply 31,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD) of natural gas until March 2026, with volumes scaling up to 43,000 SCMD thereafter, it said.

Supply to Tata Steel's Combi-Mill plant under the City Gas Distribution project being implemented in East Singhbhum, will commence by the end of this September.

This agreement represents the largest industrial customer onboarding since the inception of GAIL's City Gas Distribution GAs located in Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Cuttack and Kordha, the company said.

To connect the Combi-Mill plant, GAIL has commissioned a 23-km pipeline route, it said.

General Manager and GA in-charge of GAIL, Gauri Shankar Mishra, stated that the collaboration with Tata Steel demonstrates the company's dedication to providing cost-effective, environmentally sustainable, and operationally convenient energy solutions to India's industrial sector.

GAIL plans to connect additional industrial establishments in the region soon, as part of its broader strategy to expand natural gas infrastructure and promote cleaner energy adoption, he said.

The association is expected to contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of steel production operations, while ensuring reliable energy supply for Tata Steel's manufacturing processes, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fintech firm MobiKwik freezes 2,000 merchant accounts after ₹40 cr loss

BlackBuck CEO clarifies relocation plans, says company staying in Bengaluru

OM System re-enters India, eyes top 5 market spot in next 5 years

Hyderabad bound A-I Express flight makes emergency landing in Vizag

Mobikwik reports financial fraud in Haryana; says user accounts unaffected

Topics :Company NewsGail (India)Tata Steelnatural gas

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story