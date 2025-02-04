Metropolis Healthcare Q3 results: Net profit soars 15%, revenue up 10%

Metropolis Healthcare, posted a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 31.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 10.8 per cent to Rs 322.7 crore. India’s second-largest pathology laboratory chain,, posted a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 31.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 10.8 per cent to Rs 322.7 crore.

The increase in net profit can be attributed to strong performance in domestic and emerging markets.

On a sequential basis, the company’s revenue declined by 7.7 per cent, while PAT also fell by 32.5 per cent.

Commenting on the future plans, Ameera Shah, executive chairperson and whole-time director, Metropolis Healthcare, stated, “As part of our long-term strategy, we are expanding our presence in North India through a ‘string of pearls’ approach, focusing on acquiring high-performing B2C businesses that are leaders in their cities, with strong Ebitda, ROCE, and cash flows. This strategy will enhance our capabilities and deepen our footprint in the region, driving long-term value creation.”

The B2C (business-to-consumer) segment’s revenue saw a 15 per cent Y-o-Y increase, fueled by a 5 per cent rise in patient volume and a 10 per cent jump in revenue per patient (RPP), supported by enhanced upselling and value delivery.

The B2B (business-to-business) segment saw a 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth, maintaining a double-digit expansion for the third consecutive quarter.

Also Read

The firm’s wellness programme, TruHealth, saw revenue grow by 25 per cent Y-o-Y, with its contribution to the overall revenue mix rising from 14 per cent in Q3FY24 to 17 per cent in Q3FY25.

The specialty revenue stream expanded by 13 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by a focus on specialised, non-seasonal tests.

The company’s stock fell by 1.28 per cent to Rs 1,735.30 apiece on the BSE. The results were announced after market hours on Tuesday.