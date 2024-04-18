Home / Companies / News / MG Motor, Epsilon tie up for EV charging solutions, battery recycling

MG Motor, Epsilon tie up for EV charging solutions, battery recycling

As per the agreement, Power EV will provide Custom Charging technology to develop AC and DC charging solutions for charging solutions for MG's EVs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has partnered with the Epsilon Group for EV charging solutions and battery recycling.

As part of the collaboration, the automaker has signed an MoU with two Epsilon Group subsidiaries - Power EV, for charging solutions and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per the agreement, Power EV will provide Custom Charging technology to develop AC and DC charging solutions for charging solutions for MG's EVs.

Through active involvement in the MG charge initiative deploying 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days within residential communities and apartments across India Power EV aims to bolster the existing public charging network by expanding the availability of AC chargers and introducing high-capacity DC charging options, MG Motor India said in a statement.

LICO will assist MG Motor India in its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations by providing comprehensive battery recycling and certification services, it added.

"Our collaboration with the Epsilon Group signifies a strategic alliance aimed at realising this vision through an efficient charging infrastructure which aids and complements a circular economy by way of second-life and end-of-life solutions for batteries," MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

Isro makes light-weight nozzle for rocket engines, terms it 'breakthrough'

Tata Motors unit, HPCL partner to install 5,000 EV charging stations

Alkem Labs sinks 14% to 3-month low on reports of tax evasion of Rs 1000 cr

Biocon signs deal with Biomm SA to commercialise diabetes drug in Brazil

After media report, Nestle India says cut added sugars in baby cereal range

Nissan Motor India recalls Magnite units to fix front door handle sensors

Bharti Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog Axiata in equity swap deal

Nestle adds sugar to baby food 'only in poor nations', not in UK & Europe

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MG MotorMG Motor IndiaElectronic vehiclesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story