Home / Industry / Auto / TVS Motor November sales: Total sales up 31% YoY to 364,231 units

TVS Motor November sales: Total sales up 31% YoY to 364,231 units

TVS sold a total of 16,872 units of electric two-wheelers in November 2023 as against 10,056 units sold in November 2022

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Major two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company sold 364,231 units in November 2023, a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, compared to the 277,123 units sold during the same period last year. Two-wheeler sales were up 34 per cent, increasing from 263,642 units in November 2022 to 352,103 units in November 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 50 per cent going up from 191,730 units in November 2022 to 287,017 units in November 2023. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent, with sales rising from 145,006 units in November 2022 to 172,836 in November 2023. Scooter sales registered an impressive rise of 62 per cent, with sales increasing from 83,679 units in November 2022 to 135,749 units in November 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



TVS Motors electric vehicle sales for November 2023

TVS sold a total of 16,872 units of electric two-wheelers in November 2023 as against 10,056 units sold in November 2022. The company continues to generate healthy demand for TVS iQube scooters.


TVS Motors exports for November 2023

The exports registered a downfall of 10.61 per cent, with sales sliding down from 84,134 units in November 2022, to 75,203 in November 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 65,086 units in November 2023 as against 71,912 units in November 2022, the company said in the filing.


TVS Motors three-wheelers sales for November 2023

TVS sold 12,128 units of 3W in November 2023, against 13,481 units sold in November 2022, a year-on-year drop of 10 per cent.

Also Read

TVS Motor eyes European market with launch of new Apache RTR 310 bike

TVS Motor announces India's first racing tournament for electric 2-wheelers

Top headlines: Boeing starts production of Apache choppers for Indian Army

Boeing commences production of AH-64E Apache choppers for Indian Army

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Maruti Suzuki November sales: Total sales up 3.39%, SUV sales rise 50%

Tata Motors November sales: Overall sales drop 1% YoY to 72,647 units

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

M&M November sales: Total sales up 21% to 70,576 units, SUV sales shine

Bajaj Auto November sales: Total vehicle sales up 31%, exports struggle

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TVS Motor salesTVS Motor Companyautomobile manufacturerTwo-wheeler marketTwo-wheeler exportsBS Web ReportsHero group

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story