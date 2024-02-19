Home / India News / MIF partners with Rajasthan University to help youth build startups

MIF partners with Rajasthan University to help youth build startups

The tieup with the Entrepreneurship and Career Hub (ECH) will provide youth with technology and support to help them build startups

Anil Sharma Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Marwadi International Federation (MIF), a non-profit organisation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an incubation hub of the University of Rajasthan to help state's youth enter the startup sector.

The tieup with the Entrepreneurship and Career Hub (ECH) will provide youth with technology and support to help them build startups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Professor Sunita Kachhawa, ECH coordinator, said the MoU would provide a new direction to the youth who are planning to foray in the startup sector.

The Federation will help students from ideation to building up a startup, said Vijay Garg, founder and general secretary of MIF. The ECH will take up the applications sectorwise that experts will validate. Garg said experts would discuss the proposed ideas with the students before presenting the final ones with the federation's network of contacts. The hub would also arrange meetings of the selected students with the investors.

“We have a network in 27 countries, and are spread across all states in India. We also have a network in all the states of the country and all the districts of Rajasthan.”
 
In 2022, Rajasthan had introduced a startup policy to foster rapid job creation and encourage inclusive entrepreneurship.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Bihar Congress stages protest over freezing of party's bank accounts

Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC seeks ballot papers, video footage for perusal

Govt holds talks with Ladakh's 14-member delegation on key demands

Red tape culture replaced with red carpet for investors in UP: PM Modi

Traditional cooking practices in northeast pose more health risks than LPG

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajasthan Universitystartups in Indiatechnology industry

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story