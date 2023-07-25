Home / Companies / News / Mindspace REIT net operating income rises by 14% to Rs 457 cr in Q1

Mindspace REIT net operating income rises by 14% to Rs 457 cr in Q1

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its net operating income at Rs 457 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. It owns office portfolios in four office markets -- Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its net operating income at Rs 457 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal and declared to distribute an amount of Rs 284.6 crore to unitholders.

The net operating income stood at Rs 401.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 560.4 crore in April-June from Rs 491 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020. It owns office portfolios in four office markets -- Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

It has a portfolio of total leasable area of 32.1 million square feet comprising of 25.9 million square feet of completed area, 2.5 million square feet of area under construction and 3.7 million square feet of future development. 

Also Read

Mindspace REIT Q3 net dips 13% to Rs 127 cr on higher interest cost

No plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months, says DLF CEO

Mindspace REIT Q4 NOI up 9% to 436.4 cr, distribution of Rs 285 cr declared

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16.8 % YoY on strong leasing

Grounded SpiceJet aircraft's engine catches fire at Delhi airport

IT services firm HCLTech launches global delivery center in Morocco's Rabat

Walmart shares seen gaining 30% in next year after $100 bn rally: Report

HCLTech announces launch of its global delivery center in Morocco

CEAT Q1 net profit increases 15-fold on dip in raw material prices

Topics :CompaniesREIT

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story