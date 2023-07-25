Home / Companies / News / HCLTech announces launch of its global delivery center in Morocco

HCLTech announces launch of its global delivery center in Morocco

The launch follows the signing of a MoU between HCLTech and the Government of Morocco in 2022 to invest in the country's technology sector

BS Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
HCLTech, today announced the launch of its global Delivery Center (GDC) in Rabat, Morocco. 

The GDC is HCLTech’s first facility in Morocco and is part of the company’s nearshore strategy to serve global enterprises.

It will deliver transformation projects to clients across HCLTech’s portfolio themes of digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software. Today’s launch further strengthens HCLTech’s global network of nearshore locations that have over 23,000 employees working on digital transformation projects for some of the world’s biggest companies.

The launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between HCLTech and the Government of Morocco in 2022 to invest in the country’s technology sector.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech inaugurated the center along with Her Excellency Dr. Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

The company aims to create partnerships with local universities and institutions to skill young talent in STEM and enable early career pathways in the fast-growing technology sector.

“This milestone marks a pivotal moment in our country's digital journey, forging a strategic partnership with a global technology leader like HCLTech. The establishment of this center signifies our commitment to fostering innovation, promoting digital empowerment and creating a thriving ecosystem for the tech industry in Morocco. Together with HCLTech, we will work together to unlock new horizons of growth, harnessing the power of digital transformation to drive progress, prosperity and inclusivity,” said Her Excellency Dr. Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

“We are delighted to commence our operations in Morocco to deliver digital transformation projects to our clients. We look forward to investing and scaling our presence in Morocco and contribute to the local technology ecosystem and communities,” said Apparao VV, Chief Delivery Officer, HCLTech. 


First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

