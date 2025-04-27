Home / Companies / News / Minor fire incident at HAL, no injuries or major damages, says company

Minor fire incident at HAL, no injuries or major damages, says company

The fire was quickly contained by HAL's fire services personnel, the company said in a statement

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
There will not be any impact on the production activities of the Division, HAL said, adding that further investigations are on.
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Sunday said a minor fire broke out in the 'Process Shop' of its Aircraft Division here last night.

The fire was quickly contained by HAL's fire services personnel, the company said in a statement. 

No injuries or major damages were reported, the company further said.

There will not be any impact on the production activities of the Division, HAL said, adding that further investigations are on. 

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

