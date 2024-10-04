Moody's assigns Baa3 rating to Adani Green Energy's senior secured notes

Moody's Ratings on Friday assigned Baa3 rating to Adani Green Energy Hybrid Restricted Group's USD 1.2 billion senior secured notes.

Adani Green Energy Hybrid Restricted Group (RG-3) is a newly created restricted group comprising four indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Moody's said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The four subsidiaries of AGEL are Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Two Limited, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Four Limited and Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One Private Limited.

Moody's said it "has assigned a Baa3 rating to the 20-year USD1.2 billion backed senior secured notes to be issued by RG-3."



Each of the restricted subsidiaries will be an issuer for a portion of the notes, and a guarantor to the remaining notes.