Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns, tenure ends on November 30

Delhi-based cooperative Mother Dairy's Managing Director (MD) Manish Bandlish has resigned from the post to pursue his professional career outside the company, PTI reported on Friday. His tenure will end on November 30.

"Manish Bandlish has decided to step down from his position as Managing Director of Mother Dairy, upon completion of his notice period on November 30, 2025, in order to pursue his professional goals outside the company," Mother Dairy told PTI. He took charge as Mother Dairy’s managing director in March 2021.

Following his departure, Mother Dairy said the Deputy MD will oversee the MD’s responsibilities in the interim under the Board’s guidance.