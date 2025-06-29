Amul becomes top Indian food brand, Mother Dairy second: Check full list

Gujarat’s dairy cooperative Amul has retained its position as India's top food brand with a brand value of $4.1 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance report. Delhi-based Mother Dairy followed in second place, with a brand value of $1.15 billion.
The ranking by UK-based consultancy Brand Finance places Britannia at third, Karnataka’s Nandini dairy cooperative at fourth, and FMCG major Dabur at fifth in the list of India’s top food brands.
Amul, marketed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), also improved its standing in Brand Finance’s list of top 100 Indian brands across all industries, securing the 17th rank. Mother Dairy climbed six places to reach the 35th position, up from 41st in the previous edition.
Amul, Mother Dairy respond to ranking
Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF, attributed the achievement to collective farmer efforts and consumer trust. “It reflects the collective efforts of millions of dairy farmers and our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, affordable food and dairy products to consumers,” he said.
“As Amul continues to grow and expand its footprint, both in India and internationally, this achievement reinforces our responsibility to uphold the trust placed in us by generations of Indian households,” Mehta added.
Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, called the recognition “a testament to our collective efforts,” and dedicated it to the company’s consumers, farmers, partners, and employees. “Our rise among top five Indian food brands and also in India's top 100 brands across industries reflects more than numbers — it reflects the trust earned, relevance sustained, and the resilience of a brand that continues to evolve,” he said.
Earlier, in an interview with Business Standard, Bandlish had talked about the expansion plan of the company, saying, “The board has already approved around ₹1,500 crore of investment combined in terms of Safal and dairy.”
In FY25, Mother Dairy has seen FY25 close at revenues of ₹17,400 crore with a 16 per cent growth. Here's the full list of Top 100 Indian Brands:
|1
|Tata Group
|2
|Infosys
|3
|HDFC Group
|4
|LIC Group
|5
|Reliance Group
|6
|SBI Group
|7
|HCLTech
|8
|Airtel
|9
|Larsen & Toubro Group
|10
|Mahindra Group
|11
|Wipro Group
|12
|Jio Group
|13
|Adani Group
|14
|ICICI Group
|15
|Bajaj Group
|16
|Indian Oil
|17
|Amul
|18
|Axis Bank
|19
|Tanishq
|20
|Hindustan Petroleum
|21
|Bharat Petroleum
|22
|Maruti Suzuki
|23
|Bank Of Baroda
|24
|Kotak Mahindra
|25
|ITC Group
|26
|Punjab National Bank Group
|27
|Union Bank of India
|28
|Hero
|29
|Asian Paints
|30
|Canara Bank
|31
|Indigo
|32
|JSW Group
|33
|ONGC
|34
|Dmart
|35
|Mother Dairy
|36
|Britannia
|37
|TVS
|38
|Nandini
|39
|Zomato
|40
|Godrej Group
|41
|Motherson
|42
|Vedanta
|43
|Indian Bank
|44
|IndusInd Bank
|45
|Royal Enfield
|46
|Hexaware Technologies
|47
|Bank of India
|48
|Persistent Systems
|49
|HMEL
|50
|GAIL
|51
|MRF
|52
|Ashok Leyland
|53
|Taj
|54
|Coal India
|55
|Dabur
|56
|Westside
|57
|IDBI Bank
|58
|SAIL
|59
|National Stock Exchange India
|60
|Apollo Tyres
|61
|Sun Pharma
|62
|Pidilite
|63
|Mphasis
|64
|UPL
|65
|Federal Bank
|66
|Indus Towers
|67
|Berger Paints
|68
|Air India
|69
|Bandhan Bank
|70
|Zetwerk
|71
|Croma
|72
|MRPL
|73
|Havells
|74
|Dixon Technologies
|75
|Coforge
|76
|BSNL
|77
|Zee
|78
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|79
|Voltas
|80
|Raymond
|81
|Max Life Insurance
|82
|Shree Cement
|83
|Nerolac
|84
|Zensar
|85
|Ceat
|86
|Cipla
|87
|Indian Overseas Bank
|88
|Sonata Software
|89
|JK Tyres
|90
|Yes Bank
|91
|Patanjali
|92
|Suzlon Energy
|93
|BKT
|94
|RBL Bank
|95
|Central Bank of India
|96
|Sun Tv
|97
|Mastek
|98
|Birlasoft
|99
|Biocon
|100
|Lupin