Mother Dairy to market co-operative society NCOL's organic products in NCR

Mother Dairy has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NCOL to distribute the Bharat Organics' brand across multiple channels and geographies

Mother Dairy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) to exclusively distribute the latter's organic products under the 'Bharat Organics' brand in Delhi-NCR.

In a statement, Mother Dairy said it has "signed up with 'Bharat Organics' as the exclusive distribution partner for their range of organic staples to the Delhi NCR market."  Under the initiative, Mother Dairy will ensure distribution of packed and certified brand Bharat Organics' produce for consumers across NCR through its network of booths across the region. The collaboration marks the launch of Bharat Organics Atta' and Bharat Organics Sweetener (Jaggery) in the NCR market.

"With this partnership, Mother Dairy aims to build a healthier and more sustainable India. By combining NCOL's expertise in organic farming with our extensive distribution network and deep consumer trust, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between premium organic products and affordability," Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish said.

Mother Dairy has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NCOL to distribute the Bharat Organics' brand across multiple channels and geographies.

The Bharat Organics range will be made available at 300 Safal stores and around 10,000 general trade outlets in Delhi NCR, as well as through modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

Vipul Mittal, Managing Director of NCOL, said "Atta is just the beginning. Our vision is to offer an entire basket of organic staples that cater to the daily needs, while ensuring fair returns for organic farmers."  Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974. It is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Mother Dairy is a leading dairy player which manufactures, markets & sells milk and milk products including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc. under the Mother Dairy' brand.

The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the Dhara' brand and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc. under the Safal' brand.

NCOL is a multistate cooperative society, supported by NDDB, NAFED, NCDC, GCMMF Ltd, and NCCF. It has been formed to promote organic farming through the cooperative model, creating organic clusters, and ensuring fair trade practices.

Topics :Mother Dairydairy products

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

