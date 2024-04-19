Home / Companies / News / Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares gain over 7% on bonus proposal

Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares gain over 7% on bonus proposal

The company's shares ended at Rs 2,236, up 7.4 per cent over the previous close, valuing the company at Rs 33,315 crore

Photo: ANI
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) surged more than 7 per cent on Friday after the company said its board is considering a bonus issue. MOFSL’s board will meet on April 26 to consider a bonus issue along with its March 2024 quarter results.

The company’s shares ended at Rs 2,236, up 7.4 per cent over the previous close, valuing the company at Rs 33,315 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Market players said the intention to declare a bonus issue is an indication that the March quarter performance has been encouraging.

This week, broking firms Angel One and ICICI Securities have reported strong numbers buoyed by robust growth in trading activity and new client additions.

As of December 2023, the cash balance at MOFSL stood at Rs 3,194 crore, while the bank balance other than cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 6,817.6 crore.

Under the present norms, a company can make a bonus issue from its free reserves only.

Last month, Emkay Research initiated coverage on MOFSL with a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of Rs 2,000.

“At current valuations (adjusted FY26 estimated price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8 times), there is enough margin of safety. MOFSL's net worth of about Rs 8,300 crore is spread as follows: around 70 per cent in equity and mutual fund treasury assets, about 15 per cent in a housing finance company, and the rest in fixed assets. This net worth provides an additional margin of safety to valuations of core operating businesses,” said Emkay Research.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal Financial bonus issue plan buzz: Stock up 5%, hits record high

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Data breach: No impact on biz ops, says Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal shares jump 11% after it reported 191% profit growth in Q3

Hindustan Construction's Rs 350 crore rights issue oversubscribed 2.5 times

Massive fire breaks out at NTPC's superthermal power plant in Jharkhand

Dell expects new hiring, economic growth to drive commercial PC sales

Cipla gets Rs 1.83 cr penalty for claiming inadmissible transitional credit

5-month-old Ekagrah Murty to earn Rs 4.2 cr with Infosys' bumper dividend

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Motilal Oswal Financial ServicesICICI SecuritiesIndian companies

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story