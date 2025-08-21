Motilal Oswal Alternates' PE fund raises $800 million in first close

Motilal Oswal Alternates has raised approximately $800 million in the first close of its fifth private equity vehicle, India Business Excellence Fund V, surpassing its $750 million target within months of launch. The fund has a hard cap of $950 million and is expected to complete its final close by October.

The fundraising adds to the momentum for India-focused private equity, as global investors bet on the country’s mid-market growth story. Commitments came from marquee backers, including the International Finance Corporation, Adams Street Partners, Japanese institutions, and global and domestic family offices. The Motilal Oswal group itself contributed around 11 per cent of the commitments, the fund said in a statement.