Nova Fertility Clinic to use AI for greater precision in embryo selection

Nova Fertility Clinic here on Thursday announced plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence into its IVF labs to improve precision in embryo selection, a critical aspect of fertility treatment.
Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies, said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova Fertility Clinic.
According to a press release, the chain is partnering with South Korea's AI technology firm Kai Health to implement Vita Embryo, an AI-based embryo assessment system.
Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, Our research indicates that AI intervention increases the precision of embryo selection by 12 per cent.
Vita Embryo will be rolled out across 120 Nova Fertility Clinics in 65 cities, the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app