Nova Fertility Clinic to use AI for greater precision in embryo selection

Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, Our research indicates that AI intervention increases the precision of embryo selection by 12%

IVF
Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies, said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova Fertility Clinic. (Representative photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Nova Fertility Clinic here on Thursday announced plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence into its IVF labs to improve precision in embryo selection, a critical aspect of fertility treatment.

Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies, said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova Fertility Clinic.

According to a press release, the chain is partnering with South Korea's AI technology firm Kai Health to implement Vita Embryo, an AI-based embryo assessment system.

Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, Our research indicates that AI intervention increases the precision of embryo selection by 12 per cent.

Vita Embryo will be rolled out across 120 Nova Fertility Clinics in 65 cities, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ivfartifical intelligencehealthcarehospitals

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

