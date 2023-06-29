Home / Companies / News / mPokket aims to disburse Rs 8,000 cr in 2023, target 3 million borrowers

mPokket aims to disburse Rs 8,000 cr in 2023, target 3 million borrowers

Digital lending platform mPokket on Thursday said it targets to disburse Rs 8,000 crore, targeting 30 lakh borrowers in 2023, and also double its customer base in the upcoming years. 

In 2022 alone, mPokket disbursed Rs 3,500 crore and has in all disbursed Rs 8,000 crore since its inception, said mPokket, founded by Gaurav Jalan in 2016.

With a customer base of over 3.5 million approved users overall, the company said it offers loans ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 45,000, with a repayment period of 1-3 months, making it accessible to a wide range of consumers.

In the current financial year, the platform has registered 1.6 million new users. "In 2023, mPokket aims to disburse Rs 8,000 crore, targeting 30 lakh borrowers and plans to double its customer base in the upcoming years," said Jalan, CEO and Founder of mPokket.

He further said that the average age of mPokket's consumers is 22 years. The company has a total of 2,700 employees.

Jalan said mPokket's business model is similar to credit card lending but it focuses on a segment that is ineligible for traditional loans yet requires instant funds.

