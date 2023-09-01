Home / Companies / News / Family offices of Murthy, Premji to set up investment funds at GIFT City

Family offices of Murthy, Premji to set up investment funds at GIFT City

However, a source close to the development said that the application is still in the regulatory stage.

Khushboo TiwariShivani Shinde Mumbai
Premium
The IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022, have a framework to facilitate self-managed investment funds of family offices

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India may soon get its first family investment fund (FIF) when two of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs, N R Narayana Murthy and Azim Premji, set up one each at GIFT City, Gujarat.

Catamaran Ventures, the family office of Murthy, and Premji Invest, which represents similar interests of Premji, have applied to the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to set up India’s first FIF.

The IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022, have a framework to facilitate self-managed investment funds of family offices.

An email sent to Catamaran Ventures and Premji Invest did not elicit any response.

However, a source close to the development said the applications were in the regulatory stage.

Earlier this year, the IFSCA made some clarification on making an FIF attractive. According to an Inc42 report, India has around 300 family offices.

“While earlier there were challenges in accessing the global market, an FIF in GIFT City will help family offices invest up to 50 per cent of their net worth through this vehicle. Setting up an FIF there has come out as a very clean and relaxed framework,” said Neha Malviya Kulkarni, chief growth officer, SuperNAV.

Experts said the relaxations would help family offices save on their individual liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) limit. The scheme is the individual global remittance limit of $250,000 allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“This will be comparatively cost-effective rather than setting up a subsidiary abroad to invest. The FIF can retain the LRS limit and use it for any other purpose as allowed under the law,” she added.

To make things simpler, the following have been included within the ambit of “single family”: Sole proprietorships, partnership firms, companies, limited liability partnerships, trusts or body corporates in which individuals of a single family with over 90 per cent shareholding have also been included in the definition of “single family”.

The definition has been broadened because only “a single family” can invest in an FIF set up in the IFSC.

“By expanding the definition of a ‘single family’ to include entities, allowing non-family members to contribute for the sole purpose of allocating economic interests, and setting up of additional investment vehicles, IFSCA is making FIFs more inclusive, transparent, and attractive to a broader spectrum of investors,” said Dibya Behera, member, investment funds practice, Nishith Desai Associates.

Also Read

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Sensex zooms 340 pts, ends near 65,800; Nifty tests 19500; auto stocks lead

RIL shines in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 64 pts up; broader indices slip

NCLT admits instant drink mix Rasna to insolvency for unpaid dues

Honda Motorcycle reports 3% increase in sales in August at 477,590 units

Honda Cars reports 1% increase in sales in August to 7,880 units

Fintech startup Khatabook lays off 42 employees to reorient business

CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger, subject to certain conditions

Topics :GIFT CityNarayana MurthyAzim Premji

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story