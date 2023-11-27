Home / Companies / News / Musashi targets 25% market share in EV transmission components by 2028

Musashi targets 25% market share in EV transmission components by 2028

This investment will be used to establish new assembly lines for EV transmission components and to upgrade existing facilities

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Musashi India, a subsidiary of Japanese auto parts giant Musashi Seimitsu Industries, plans to secure a 25 per cent market share for transmission components designed for electric two-wheelers by 2028. 

“We’re looking for market share not only in India, but also Indonesia, Thailand, and Africa. We already have big factories in Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. So, we will be looking for investments for the assembly line once the customer demand is up to 100,000 units,” said Toshihisa Otsuka, chief executive officer, Asia and Africa region.

Musashi India has invested Rs 70 crore in its electric vehicle (EV) business and plans to invest an additional Rs 100 crore in the next two to three years. The investment will be used to establish new assembly lines for EV transmission components and to upgrade existing facilities.

Musashi recently formed a joint venture (JV) with Delta Electronics, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation to sell EV drive units for two-wheelers. Musashi holds a majority share of 51 per cent in this JV, with Delta and Toyota Tsusho holding 34 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively. This collaboration aims to leverage combined expertise of the three companies to develop cutting-edge EV drive units, with Toyota Tsusho overseeing distribution through its global logistics network.

Topics :Electric VehiclesTwo-wheeler marketToyota IndiaDelta Corp

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

