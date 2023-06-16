Music in a bottle: How Coke Studio Bharat is adding fizz to Coca-Cola

The last time Coke Studio was in India, as Coke Studio @ MTV, it had lasted barely four seasons. There was simply too much comparison with Coke Studio Pakistan, which started in 2008 and is continuing to have a fantastic run. Also, in a Bollywood-crazy country, where film music dominates, it struggled to stand out.

It has been a few months since Coca-Cola brought back its well-recognised music property, Coke Studio, in India. The beverage major launched it at the start of this year in two avatars: Coke Studio Bharat and Coke Studio Tamil (its first regional edition anywhere in the world).