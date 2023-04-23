Musk tweets 'demographics is destiny' as Indian population surpasses China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted "Demographics is destiny" in a reply to a tweet with a list of countries ranked according to their population. India was ranked at top of that list.

According to a recent United Nations report, India is set to overtake China to become the world’s most populous country by the middle of 2023.

India's population is projected to be at 1.42 billion or 1,428,600,000 against China's 1,425,700,000. So, India now has 2,900,000 more people than China.





Demographics is destiny — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023 This is the first time since 1950, that a country has replaced China. The UN started these estimates in 1950.

Musk who has been a vocal supporter of high birth rates to combat the challenge of the aging population had earlier tweeted about how low birth rates are a bigger risk to civilization than global warming.

Over the past few weeks, there have been speculations about Musk eyeing the Indian market for Tesla.

Recently, Musk followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. This triggered speculations across the microblogging site about whether Tesla is coming to India anytime soon.

In May 2022, Musk said that Tesla was considering opening a factory in India. However, he clarified that it would only be possible if Tesla could sell and service cars in India.

Musk said in a tweet that Tesla would not build a factory in any location where it was not permitted to sell and maintain its vehicles.

Previously, Musk on several occasions sought tax breaks on the import of electric vehicles and first selling vehicles manufactured outside India. The Centre however has stuck with its stance that rules already allow bringing partially-built vehicles and assembling them locally at a lower tariff.