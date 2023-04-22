Home / Companies / News / Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

RNEL will undertake the conglomerate's new energy/renewable energy business

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reliance Industries withdraws proposal to merge subsidiary RNEL with itself

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Saturday said the company's board has withdrawn the proposal to merge subsidiary Reliance New Energy Limited (RNEL) with itself. RNEL will undertake the conglomerate's new energy/renewable energy business.
RNEL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL.

"Based on a review of the new energy/renewable energy business and investment structure, the Board, at its meeting held on April 21, 2023, has decided that the new energy/renewable energy business should be undertaken through RNEL and the Scheme be withdrawn", the company said in a release.

Topics :RIL

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Also Read

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

RIL awarded project to make India's first multimodal logistics park

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC business takes a beating: Report

The runway for mortgage finance in the country is immense: Deepak Parekh

We aim to localise 70% raw materials by 2023 end: Boult Audio CEO

IGGL completes Asia's largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline: CEO

GST not applicable on transfer of Jaipur Int'l airport biz to Adani group

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story