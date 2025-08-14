Muthoot Microfin aims for ₹20k cr AUM by FY27, to lift secured loan share

Muthoot Microfin, part of the Muthoot Pappachan group, is eyeing to grow its assets under management (AUM) to ₹20,000 crore by 2026-27 (FY27), with 65 per cent from unsecured segment, and the rest from the recently launched secured products — micro loans against property, co-lending in gold loans, and individual lending.

The AUM of the company in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26) stood at ₹12,253 crore, 94 per cent of which came from the unsecured segment, and the remaining 6 per cent from the secured segment.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Muthoot Microfin Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sadaf Sayeed said, “We are looking at around ₹14,500 crore AUM (by the end of FY26), out of which around ₹1,500 crore would be secured portion and the rest would be the joint liability group portion that we are doing.”

ALSO READ: G-sec yields fall after S&P upgrades India's rating for 1st time since 2007 The company plans to increase the share of the secured segment to 15 per cent and unsecured to 85 per cent by the end of FY26. The non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) is set to enter the gold loan space through a co-lending arrangement with its parent company Muthoot Fincorp. The lender also began micro loans against property (LAP) and micro business loans a few months ago. Out of the total 3.4 million clients that Muthoot Microfin has, 1.23 million have requirements for business, personal, gold, and housing loans, which are currently being met by other lenders.