Tata Sons shareholders approve Noel Tata's appointment as director

Shareholders of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, the unlisted holding company of the $150-billion Tata Group, on Thursday cleared the appointment of Noel Tata and three other directors at its 107th annual general meeting (AGM), with shareholders voting overwhelmingly in favour.

Noel Tata, who became chairperson of Tata Trusts in October last year, was nominated to the Tata Sons board by the trusts and appointed as an additional director last year. Shareholders also approved the reappointment of Venu Srinivasan and Saurabh Agrawal, and appointed Anita Marangoly George — co-founder and chief executive officer of emerging-markets growth fund Prosperete — as an independent director. The fast-paced AGM ended within 30 minutes after clearing all the resolutions, with chairperson N Chandrasekaran addressing shareholders in the online meeting.

ALSO READ: Shapoorji Pallonji may sell Tata Sons stake to repay ₹8,810 crore debt Shareholders also approved the board’s recommended dividend of ₹64,900 per ordinary share, up from ₹35,000 last year. The payout amounts to ₹2,622.91 crore, of which Tata Trusts — which owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons — will receive ₹1,731 crore to fund its philanthropic work. For FY25, Tata Sons reported revenue of ₹38,834.58 crore, down from ₹43,893 crore a year earlier, when results included a ₹9,375.66-crore gain from the sale of investments. Expenses fell to ₹1,945.64 crore from ₹2,776.49 crore. Profit before tax dropped to ₹35,440.76 crore from ₹39,813.16 crore, while profit after tax fell to ₹26,231.74 crore from ₹34,653.98 crore. The company repaid all borrowings during the year, ending March with net cash of ₹7,117.43 crore versus ₹2,679.19 crore a year earlier.