Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Profit up 19.4% at ₹657.7 cr on record volumes

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 19.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹657.72 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, riding on record volumes.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹550.65 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹11,708.54 crore, as compared to ₹10,696.8 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹10,920.53 crore, as compared to ₹9,994.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.