Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Profit up 19.4% at ₹657.7 cr on record volumes

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹550.65 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal

Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly commercial vehicles (CV) volumes of 44,238 units in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 19.44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹657.72 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, riding on record volumes.
 
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹550.65 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹11,708.54 crore, as compared to ₹10,696.8 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
 
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹10,920.53 crore, as compared to ₹9,994.97 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
 
Ashok Leyland said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly commercial vehicles (CV) volumes of 44,238 units in the first quarter.
 
Commenting on the performance, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja, said the company "delivered a robust Q1 performance, exceeding the expectations through effective market execution, while maintaining rigorous cast management".
 
The company's arm Switch Mobility, continues to gain good traction and has achieved positive EBITDA, he added.
 
"We are redoubling our efforts in the international markets and defence business," Hinduja said, adding the company is reinforcing its product superiority and strong customer orientation and sharpening focus to play a pivotal role in the industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Q1 resultsAshok LeylandAshok Leyland sales up

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

