Muthoot FinCorp Q1 results: Consolidated net profit dips 34% to ₹200.54 cr

Muthoot FinCorp Q1FY26 profit fell 34% to ₹200.54 crore, but revenue rose 12.83% to Rs 2,260.41 crore and AUM surged 31.85% to Rs 51,867 crore with disbursements up 53.69%

The company’s standalone revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,574 crore. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Muthoot FinCorp, the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), reported a 34 per cent decline in net profit in the first quarter of 2025-26 to ₹200.54 crore, compared to ₹303.51 crore in the April–June quarter of 2024-25.
 
Its revenue, however, rose 12.83 per cent to ₹2,260.41 crore. Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹51,867 crore, reflecting a 31.85 per cent growth from Q1 FY25. Disbursements during the quarter were ₹30,198 crore, up 53.69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
“Our first quarter results reflect both the loyalty of our long-standing customers and the confidence shown by the many new customers who have chosen to join the Muthoot FinCorp family. We are deeply grateful for this trust, which motivates every Muthootian to live our purpose — to transform the life of the common man by improving their financial well-being. While we are encouraged by this growth, we remain committed to serving with humility, innovating to meet evolving needs, and ensuring that our progress benefits customers, communities, and all our stakeholders,” said Thomas John Muthoot, chairman and managing director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.
 
“Our Q1 FY26 results reflect the deep trust our customers have in us, the sincere efforts of over 25,000 Muthootians, and our robust service delivery. While gold loans remain our cornerstone, we are significantly diversifying our portfolio with innovative offerings, including business loans and digital lending solutions to meet evolving customer needs. Guided by our belief and purpose to serve India’s common man, we are committed to empowering dreams, driving economic growth, and fostering a secure financial future for all,” said Shaji Varghese, chief executive officer of Muthoot FinCorp.
 
The company’s standalone revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,574 crore, a 26.47 per cent increase from ₹1,244 crore in Q1 FY25. Standalone AUM was ₹36,787 crore, reflecting a 47.31 per cent rise from Q1 FY25. Disbursements were ₹28,150 crore, up 63.04 per cent Y-o-Y. The profit after tax (PAT) fell marginally by 1.03 per cent to ₹179.31 crore from ₹181.17 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Muthoot FinCorp is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with the stated aim of transforming the lives of the common man by ensuring their financial well-being through a range of products and services. The company offers more than two dozen products through over 3,700 branches across India. It is part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, founded in 1887, which has interests in financial services, hospitality, automotive, realty, IT services, precious metals, and alternate energy.
 

Topics :Q1 resultsMuthoot FincorpMuthoot

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

