Muthoot FinCorp Q1 results: Consolidated net profit dips 34% to ₹200.54 cr

Muthoot FinCorp, the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), reported a 34 per cent decline in net profit in the first quarter of 2025-26 to ₹200.54 crore, compared to ₹303.51 crore in the April–June quarter of 2024-25.

Its revenue, however, rose 12.83 per cent to ₹2,260.41 crore. Assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹51,867 crore, reflecting a 31.85 per cent growth from Q1 FY25. Disbursements during the quarter were ₹30,198 crore, up 53.69 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

“Our first quarter results reflect both the loyalty of our long-standing customers and the confidence shown by the many new customers who have chosen to join the Muthoot FinCorp family. We are deeply grateful for this trust, which motivates every Muthootian to live our purpose — to transform the life of the common man by improving their financial well-being. While we are encouraged by this growth, we remain committed to serving with humility, innovating to meet evolving needs, and ensuring that our progress benefits customers, communities, and all our stakeholders,” said Thomas John Muthoot, chairman and managing director, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.