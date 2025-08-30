Home / Companies / News / Myntra ramps up hiring ahead of flagship sale event, adds 11,000 roles

Myntra ramps up hiring ahead of flagship sale event, adds 11,000 roles

Seasonal hiring includes around 30% women as demand ramps up before Big Fashion Festival

The new job opportunities will ensure smooth deliveries and shopping experience for millions of customers during the sale, Myntra said in a statement.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 1:09 AM IST
Myntra has added more than 11,000 seasonal jobs through partners to meet rising demand during its flagship ‘Big Fashion Festival’, with the roles spanning logistics, customer service, and last-mile delivery. 
Around 30 per cent of the additional warehouse workforce are women. The warehouse roles include sorting, grading and packing across fulfillment centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. 
“With about 30 per cent more women employees being added to our warehouses, as part of this hiring drive, we are also helping thousands augment their income during the festive season,” said Govindraj M K, chief human resources officer at Myntra. “ At the same time, these roles are critical in ensuring smooth operations across our supply chain and customer touchpoints,” he added.
Myntra’s distribution centres and the kirana network are spread across 98 per cent of serviceable pin codes in the country. 
The new job opportunities will ensure smooth deliveries and shopping experience for millions of customers during the sale, Myntra said in a statement. It added that the latest edition will offer its base of 70 million monthly users more than 4 million styles from over 10,000 brands.
 
 

Myntra

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 1:09 AM IST

