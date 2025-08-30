Myntra ramps up hiring ahead of flagship sale event, adds 11,000 roles

Myntra has added more than 11,000 seasonal jobs through partners to meet rising demand during its flagship ‘Big Fashion Festival’, with the roles spanning logistics, customer service, and last-mile delivery.

Around 30 per cent of the additional warehouse workforce are women. The warehouse roles include sorting, grading and packing across fulfillment centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

“With about 30 per cent more women employees being added to our warehouses, as part of this hiring drive, we are also helping thousands augment their income during the festive season,” said Govindraj M K, chief human resources officer at Myntra. “ At the same time, these roles are critical in ensuring smooth operations across our supply chain and customer touchpoints,” he added.