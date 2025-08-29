India to lead in AI, frugal engineering to solve real issues: Nilekani

Due to its vastness, diversity and a big population base, India has been providing a perfect opportunity to companies to innovate at scale with frugal engineering and solve real life problems, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Friday, while asserting that it was critical for mass adoption of any technology like artificial intelligence (AI).

The application will be across three verticals, companies having their global capability centres in the country and building AI transformation programmes which cuts across the parent enterprise, IT service providers assisting their clients on their AI transformation journey and digital public infrastructure which is the foundation for AI capabilities.

ALSO READ: Infosys gives 80% bonus to majority of employees for first quarter “If a farmer in Bihar is able to speak into his phone in his version of Hindi and gets real time information from his agent on best farming practices and market access, then we have done it,” Nilekani said at an event hosted by Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of the world’s largest retailer. Nilekani said that India gives companies the opportunity to innovate at scale. He cited the examples of Aadhaar, India’s unique identification programme, and UPI payments, the largest real time payment system globally under the National Payments Council of India (NPCI).

“The idea of Aadhaar was that everybody should have a digital ID, which shall be the entry point of everything. For UPI, it was to create a population-scale transaction with frugal engineering which was inclusive and provided an equal opportunity for all to participate. It is interoperable, scalable, and privacy protected,” he said. For Aadhaar, he said, the real innovation lay in the minimalistic design with four identification fields. That helped create scale in a system which had to be equipped to enrol about 1.5 million people daily across millions of stations. “The UPI and API design were both of a single page. Simplicity of design gives you scalability,” explained Nilekani.