Myntra's Big Fashion Festival sale registers 460 mn customer visits

Some of the leading metros driving demand were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Online fashion retailer Myntra said its Big Fashion Festival (BFF) sale, which ended on October 18, witnessed about 460 million customer visits. The fourth edition of the BFF offered access to more than 23 lakh styles, while scaling up the selection by over 50 per cent from the previous edition. It enabled a diverse set of over 6,000 homegrown, D2C (direct to consumer) and international brands to cater to the festive shopping needs of people in the country.

"We are thrilled that the event played a crucial role in amplifying the growth of our brand partners, including legacy and D2C brands while some of the international brands experienced India's festive fervour with us for the first time," said Neha Wali, head of growth and revenue, Myntra.

Some of the leading metros driving demand were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, among others. The platform also witnessed discerning customers with an appreciation for premium and trendy fashion from Tier-II and Tier-III regions, fuelling the festive fervour with about 42 per cent of the demand originating from these regions. Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jammu and Siliguri were among the top cities and towns in the non-metro regions.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

