N Chandrasekaran joins IMF advisory council on entrepreneurship & growth

The Council unites experts from business, finance, academia, and policymaking to discuss how macroeconomic and financial policies can foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and productivity

N Chandrasekaran
IMF managing director’s Advisory Council will meet approximately once every three months (Photo:PTI)
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, has joined the International Monetary Fund managing director's Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.
 
In a statement, the IMF said as part of the International Monetary Fund’s efforts to help create more conducive macroeconomic and financial conditions for strong and durable economic growth, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, convened an inaugural meeting with the new members, including Chandra, as he is popularly known. Chandra is also a member of the Reserve Bank of India board.
 
“The medium-term outlook for world economic growth is at its lowest in several decades,”  Georgieva noted, adding “Much of the slowdown can be attributed to declining productivity growth.”
 
“The Council brings together a group of leading thinkers and practitioners in business, finance, academia, and policymaking to share their views and experiences on how macroeconomic and financial policies can provide a supportive environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, and productivity—key ingredients for a thriving private sector and strong economic growth,” she added.
 
The IMF managing director’s Advisory Council will meet approximately once every three months in structured discussions under Chatham House rules.
 
The discussions with the Council will inform the IMF’s analytical agenda and policy research aimed at promoting macroeconomic and financial policies that are conducive to higher productivity growth and can support stronger medium-term economic prospects across its membership.
First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

