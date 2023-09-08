Home / Companies / News / Natco Pharma, Celgene Corp, others sued in US for generic cancer drug

Natco Pharma, Celgene Corp, others sued in US for generic cancer drug

Natco Pharma on Friday said the company and other drug makers have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit regarding a generic cancer treatment drug in the US.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Natco Pharma on Friday said the company and other drug makers have been named defendants in an antitrust lawsuit regarding a generic cancer treatment drug in the US.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm along with Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and others have been named defendants by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc, regarding anti-cancer treatment medication Pomalidomide.

The company believes this matter is without merit, Natco Pharma said in a statement.

Breckenridge is the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) holder and distribution partner for the generic product in the US, it added.

Natco Pharma shares were trading 3.13 per cent down at Rs 885.00 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod to market generic diabetes drug

Natco Pharma's net profit rises 31.2% to Rs 420.3 cr in June quarter

IRDAI obliged to ensure persons with disability not unduly prejudiced: HC

Natco launches additional strengths of generic version of Revlimid in US

US Centers for Disease Control flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Wire and cables maker RR Kabel aims to raise $236 million via IPO

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Apple risks getting overtaken by bigger AI players, says Needham

Boeing warns of delay in 737 airplane deliveries due to supplier glitch

Topics :Natco PharmaPharma sectorcancer drugs

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story