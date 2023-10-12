Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

Fair trade authorities have a critical role to play in the digital sector where a handful of dominant platforms could harm the interest of consumers, said Ravneet Kaur, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, on Thursday.

Rapidly evolving markets and technology have created fresh challenges and new dimensions in competition law and policy. "Our enforcement experiences and market studies have helped us to understand these markets better. We are all upgrading, supplementing our toolkits, and plugging enforcement gaps," said Kaur in a speech at the eighth International Competition Conference of BRICS nations.

Stressing that digital technology can be a force multiplier in achieving growth, inclusion, and innovation, nations should share their experience to optimise efforts ensuring digital markets remain free and competitive. "We must also build collective capacity in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and algorithms as the digital transition progresses," Kaur said.

To ensure that enterprises build green businesses without facing anti-competitive barriers, it is critical to have a clear framework for assessing agreements that have sustainability dimensions. "It is useful to have a conversation on what guides the choice of instruments, why, and in which specific cases and context we would prefer soft law enforcement mechanisms."

Kaur urged countries to share practical insights and best practices to address emerging competition issues and improve fair trade laws.

The BRICS conference is being attended by 600 delegates of BRICS and other nations, competition law experts, non-government advisers, and domestic invitees.

"This network has also given us a valuable opportunity to view competition governance through the lens of the Global South," said Kaur in her opening remarks.

In the plenary session on BRICS Joint Documents, reports on Leniency Programme and Digital Economy were also released. The report on Review of Leniency Programmes in the BRICS countries highlights the significance of Leniency Programmes in detecting cartels for BRICS competition authorities. International cartel investigations involve multiple jurisdictions and competition authorities, underscoring the need for a shared understanding to navigate complex inquiries effectively, the report highlighted.