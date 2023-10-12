Realty firm Signature Global posts Rs 7.18 cr net loss for Apr-Jun

Realty firm Signature Global on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.18 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

Gurugram-based Signature Global had logged a net profit of Rs 32.78 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also declined to Rs 178.9 crore in April-June 2023-24 from Rs 559.01 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This is the first quarterly result announced by the company after getting listed on stock exchanges recently.

Last month, Signature Global successfully launched its Initial Public Offer (IPO).

The total size of the IPO was Rs 730 crore, with a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 603 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 127 crore.

The public issue was subscribed 11.88 times.