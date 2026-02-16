Anthropic's India revenue doubled since October, says Irina Ghose

Anthropic’s revenue run rate in India has doubled in the last six months and the country is the second-largest user for Claude.ai globally, the company’s India head Irina Ghose said.

Ghose, who joined the company from Microsoft a month ago, also said half of the usage is in computer and 6 per cent of the total conversations of Anthropic are also from India. She did not disclose any further details on the company’s financials in a key note address for developers in Bengaluru on Monday.

Anthropic said that last year that it was setting up operations in India by opening an office in Bengaluru, its second global office, after Tokyo outside of the US. The company, valued at about $380 billion, will be deploying AI for social impact in sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture, as well as supporting key industries through strategic partnerships with Indian enterprises, non-profits, and startups.

This is part of the growing trend of large language model (LLM) companies setting up operations in India to leverage its talent pool. OpenAI was the first to lead the pack, and this move is expected to make a mad rush for AI talent. Anthropic chief executive officer (CEO) Dario Amodei added that Claude Code, Anthropic’s agentic coding tool for developers, is growing even faster than the revenue run rate. It’s just incredible to see the rate at which things are happening. It mirrors the general progress and explosion in Claude models and coding models. But I think it’s even more extreme in India than we’ve seen in other places in the world,” Amodei said.

At the same time, Ghose cautioned that as builders of LLMs and AI agents, trust is the most important factor. “When everything happens at the click of an application, it might look simple on the surface. But there is an invisible filter of trust. As builders, you have to build trust in everything you do. Software is not just executing to the code it is written, it is thinking, interpreting and deciding. And when it begins to think, trust is no longer something that you take for granted. It has to be thoughtfully designed to the core and not as an afterthought,” she said.