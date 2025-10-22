Home / Companies / News / Naval Group, Mazagon Shipbuilders extend pact for submarine exports

An Indian Navy Project–75, Kalvari-Class submarine deployed at sea. Six are currently operational, with three follow-on vessels slated for production
Representative Image: The collaboration is fully aligned with the broader Indo-French Horizon 2047 roadmap. Photo: PIB
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Naval Group and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited have extended the MoU to strengthen Submarine Export cooperation exclusively for a mutually friendly country.

On October 16, 2025, Naval Group France and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) have signed an extension of their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen cooperation for the joint export of submarines to a mutually friendly country.

This renewed MoU builds upon the original agreement signed in July 2023, reaffirming the long-standing Indo-French partnership in the field of submarine design, engineering, and advanced naval technology. The extension underscores the shared vision of both firms to jointly explore and develop opportunities for exporting India-built, latest-generation Scorpene-class submarines to international partners.

The collaboration is fully aligned with the broader Indo-French Horizon 2047 roadmap, which seeks to deepen strategic cooperation between the two nations in defence, security, and innovation, marking 25 years of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Under this extended MoU, Naval Group and MDL will continue to leverage their complementary strengths - Naval Group's proven expertise in submarine design and combat systems, and MDL's robust industrial capabilities and track record in indigenous submarine construction under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Marie-Laure Bourgeois, Executive Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Naval Group, said, "This continued partnership reflects the mutual trust and technological synergy built over years of cooperation. We remain committed to supporting MDL in enhancing India's role in the global naval ecosystem while contributing to regional maritime security."

Further, Commodore S B Jamgaonkar, IN (Retd), Director Submarines and Heavy Engineering division at MDL, stated that "The extension of this MoU is a significant step forward in positioning India as a global hub for submarine manufacturing and export. Together with Naval Group, we aim to harness our industrial capabilities to deliver advanced and reliable platforms for partner nations."

This extension marks another milestone in the enduring collaboration between France and India, reinforcing their joint commitment to fostering self-reliance, innovation, and strategic autonomy in the maritime defence sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

