OpenAI to launch ChatGPT Atlas AI browser, taking on Google Chrome

OpenAI is set to unveil its first artificial intelligence-powered web browser, putting the ChatGPT maker in competition on a new front with Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The browser will be called ChatGPT Atlas, according to a description posted by the company on its official YouTube account ahead of a livestreamed event scheduled for Tuesday. Atlas will be available globally on macOS to start, the company said, with plans to expand to Windows, iOS and Android “soon.”

OpenAI joins a growing number of companies that are using AI to reimagine the web browser, a product that dates back to the 1990s. Perplexity AI Inc. recently rolled out Comet, an AI browser that’s designed to act as a digital assistant, automating tasks for users. Opera and The Browser Company are also both integrating more AI features into their browsers.