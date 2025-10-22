Industrialist Srinivasan's term renewal at Tata Trusts down to the wire

Amid tension within Tata Trusts, there was lack of clarity till the time of going to press on whether industrialist Venu Srinivasan had been reappointed a trustee already or if the process was still underway.

Just two days before his three-year term in Sir Dorabji Tata Trust was to end, some sources indicated that Srinivasan, vice-chairman, Tata Trusts, had been re-appointed and made a life trustee.There were other seniors at the Tata Group stating that a few approvals of trustees had come in by Tuesday evening for his reappointment. Srinivasan had not been reappointed yet, they said, adding that some trustees were yet to respond to the circular.However, these sources said that a renewal of his term was likely. Srinivasan’s term is till October 23, 2025.