Monday, July 28, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over EU sanctions-linked service suspension

Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over EU sanctions-linked service suspension

Nayara seeks interim relief in Delhi High Court, says Microsoft suspended services citing EU sanctions despite no legal basis under Indian or US law

Nayara Energy, Nayara

Nayara primarily caters to the domestic market through India’s largest private fuel retail network, institutional sales, and partnerships with other oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nayara Energy Ltd, owned by Russian energy major Rosneft, has moved the Delhi High Court against American tech giant Microsoft Corp., alleging that the company unilaterally suspended critical digital services citing European Union (EU) sanctions — despite Nayara holding fully paid-up licences and not being subject to such restrictions under Indian or US law.
 
In its petition, Nayara — which operates India’s largest single-location refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat — is seeking an interim injunction and restoration of services, arguing that Microsoft’s move jeopardises its access to proprietary tools, data, and infrastructure essential to its operations. 
Microsoft declined to comment. 
 
In a statement, Nayara said that while the sanctions originate exclusively from the EU, Microsoft — a US-headquartered corporation — has chosen to withdraw services from Nayara Energy without any legal requirement to do so under US or Indian law. “This action has been taken unilaterally, without prior notice, consultation or recourse, and under the guise of compliance. Such moves signal a worrying trend of global corporations extending foreign legal frameworks into jurisdictions where they have no applicability,” the statement said. 

Also Read

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Nayara Energy moves Delhi HC against Microsoft for suspending key services

Nayara

Alessandro des Dorides resigns as Nayara CEO; Sergey Denisov to take charge

oil sector

Rosneft's stake sale in Nayara hits European Union sanctions roadblockpremium

Nayara Energy, Nayara

BP-chartered tanker leaves port of Nayara Energy without loading diesel

India-EU, India-European Union

Rosneft calls EU sanctions on Nayara Energy unjustified and illegal

 
“Despite these external challenges that Nayara Energy is currently facing, we remain fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and supply to India’s energy demands,” the company said, adding that Nayara’s mission, “In India, for India,” drives its operations.
 
Nayara primarily caters to the domestic market through India’s largest private fuel retail network, institutional sales, and partnerships with other oil marketing companies (OMCs). The company is also investing in petrochemicals and clean energy, creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities across India.
 
“All of Nayara Energy’s operations are fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations, and the company remains in regular engagement with Indian authorities to ensure transparency and accountability,” it said.
 
The company reiterated that Microsoft’s action was taken without prior notice, consultation, or legal mandate, and labelled the move a case of corporate overreach.

More From This Section

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS' layoffs aimed to steady margins in a weak demand environment: Expertspremium

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 20% on robust sales across territories

mining minerals mines

India's industrial output growth dips to 10-month low of 1.5% in June

Banaras

Fresh tourism policy on anvil for investment, economic growth in UPpremium

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Technology Services bags $60 mn multi-year agreement from a US client

Topics : Nayara Energy Microsoft Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon