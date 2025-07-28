Ahead of IPO, Aditya Infotech mobilises ₹582 cr from anchor investors

Aditya Infotech, which offers video security and surveillance products under 'CP Plus' brand, on Monday raised over ₹582 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

This anchor portion witnessed participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors, including Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Ashoka Whiteoak India Opportunities Fund, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

As per the circular, Aditya Infotech has allotted 8.6 million equity shares to 54 funds at ₹675 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹582.3 crore. The ₹1,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on July 29 and conclude on July 31. The price band has been set at ₹640-675 per share.

ALSO READ: Aditya Infotech sets IPO price band at ₹640-675; check key details here The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued ₹800 crore by promoters. Proceeds from the fresh to the tune of ₹375 crore have been earmarked for payment of debt while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. As of March 2024, the company's total borrowings stood around ₹405 crore, according to its draft papers. Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under 'CP Plus' brand. In addition, the company offers solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service directly and through its distribution network.